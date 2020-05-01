3rd Annual Belize Birding Festival Rescheduled for October 23 & 24, 2021

The 3rd Annual Belize Birding Festival scheduled for October 24 & 25, 2020 is postponed until October 23 & 24, 2021.

This iconic event, which is the first of its kind for Belize, has brought greater awareness to the birds of Belize and birding activities in Belize in general with the support of its sponsors, participants and partners for the first two events.

With so much uncertainty still lingering as it relates to the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel in the near future, the Belize Birding Festival Committee has decided to postpone the 3rd annual festival until 2021 in order to ensure an engaging and successful event for both the sponsors and participants.

The BBF Committee continues working on building its plans for the future and will ensure to keep providing updates as they become available. We also encourage you to check our Facebook and Instagram pages and website, www.belizebirdingfestival.bz, to keep yourself informed.

Belize Birding Festival will be back October 23 & 24, 2021!

In the meantime, we send our very best wishes to our sponsors, participants and partners – Take Care and Stay Safe!

The BBF Team