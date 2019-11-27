GUEST PRESENTER: ROBY PENACASTRO

GOOGLE ACCOUNT STRATEGIST

Roby is a passionate entrepreneur of Digital Marketing and Sales. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business by the Technological Institute of Higher Studies of Monterrey, with certification in Inbound Marketing and diplomats in Entrepreneurship, Logistics & Finance by the University of Beijing, Helsinki Aalto University and the HEG University of Geneva.

Roby currently collaborates as a digital marketing consultant in the Mexican market, developing marketing strategies for small and medium enterprises, guiding these to generate more business with Google.

