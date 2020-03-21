Belize City, Belize

March 19th, 2020

Belize Birding Festival – PREVENTATIVE MEASURES TOWARDS THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

To our community,

After absorbing the world’s latest updates on the COVID-19 global pandemic, we believe a notice to you and our fellow industry partners is necessary at this time. Belize is one of the few remaining countries in the region yet to report its 1st confirmed case – precautions that may have once seemed excessive now feel necessary.

Presently at Belize Birding Festival, our planning activities will continue with the wellbeing of our stakeholders, partners, members and guests in mind which is contingent on the months to come. While we remain hopeful for a full recovery of the global community by October 2020, please rest assured that we stand in solidarity with our tourism beneficiaries and our country. We encourage you, our community, to stay updated with verified news sources from local healthcare professionals and the Government of Belize, while practicing healthy coping mechanisms and necessary precautions like social distancing.

Often acting as a natural stress relief, we encourage you to maintain your enjoyable pastime safely with solo birding trips, whether you’re a seasoned or novice birder. If you’ve never birded before, we encourage you to take advantage of upcoming spring migration through educational online applications like eBird and Merlin.

The whole concept and agreement of society is that ultimately, we are stronger together. The birding community is full of supportive and encouraging individuals – all of whom we can only hope to meet at the 3rd Annual Belize Birding Festival tentatively scheduled for October 2020. We will keep you posted on any developments via our social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram, and the official website at www.belizebirdingfestival.bz. Please continue to take care of yourself and your family; we truly believe we will come out of this stronger than ever, together.

In solidarity,

The Belize Birding Festival Committee

–End Release –