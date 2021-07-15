Here is a quick update from the cruise sector!

After welcoming its first cruise ship for the first time after several months, Belize is off to a great cruise restart.

Last week’s first cruises to set sail, returned to the US without a single case or suspected case of Covid-19 in guests or crew.

Yesterday, July 14, 2021, was the second port call from Carnival Vista, sailing out of Galveston.

Most of the cruise tours are currently operating, and 95% of the guests are fully vaccinated and free to book tours onboard or with independent operators with Gold Standard Certificates.

The 5% unvaccinated group on board, consists of mostly vaccinated parents traveling with children who are unable to take the vaccine as yet. These guests can book a few (3-4) “bubble tours” with separate tenders, transportation and, private facilities only. They also undergo antigen testing onboard each time they return from a tour in a port.

Visitors have been informed ahead and are exceptionally good about mandatory masks and social distancing requirements.

Based on the above report, it seems Belize is off to a great cruise restart!