The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) celebrated its 35th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 3rd December 2020, via Zoom. The AGM began with outgoing President Melanie Paz presenting the highlights of the targeted accomplishments for 2019/20 to members and guests. President Paz concluded, “The road ahead is going to be rough, but we will prosper. The Executive Committee have all committed to working even harder to revive our industry. We are pleased that we have established open communications with both Minister Anthony Mahler and CEO Nicole Solano in the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations.”

Ramus Li-kuo Chen The Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Ramus Li-kuo Chen, honored the BTIA by delivering an inspirational message about current challenges brought on by the COVID19 pandemic and the importance of focus on adequate management and containment of the virus. He stated, “Going forward, it’s foreseeable that pandemic prevention will become a new normal of our daily lives. As long as we have fully prepared ourselves, we should never feel pessimistic. We strongly believe that a new record for world tourism will certainly be set soon after the pandemic subsides.” Click here to read the entire speech.

Hon. Anthony Mahler The Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler was the keynote speaker. In his presentation, he outlined the tourism sector’s status and some of the tools and strategies that will form the basis of the tourism sector recovery plan. “From a wide-angle point of view, I can say that collaborative destination management is a must. I can say that we must engage in a ‘Quality’ over ‘Quantity’ approach. We need to focus on building our resilience to all threats, whether exogenous or local. We must ensure that the contribution of tourism to our economy, environment, and society are properly valued, and in doing so, we must redefine how we as an industry measure our success. Only through these fundamental actions can we forge an industry that will be equitable and viable for the foreseeable future and beyond,” stated Mahler. Click here to read the entire speech

The Minutes of the 2019 AGM were adopted along with the audited financial report for the Fiscal Year 2019/20.