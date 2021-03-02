The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) in partnership with the Belize Institute of Management (BIM) held its 1st session in its series of Webinars, this morning, March 2, 2021.

The main focus of these webinars is in learning to build skills to thrive through Covid-19 as well as to strengthen leadership among tourism industry managers. This first session, therefore, focused directly on creating your department roadmap that will guide you through 2021 and beyond.

For more information on how you can register and become a part of our upcoming sessions, kindly click the image, or follow the link below.