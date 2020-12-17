The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) is offering a special 20% discount for memberships paid by December 31st 2020.
Discounted rates:
|Business Memberships
|Small
|Medium
|Large
|1-10 Employees
|11-50 Employees
|51+ Employees
|Was $200 Now $160
|Was $500 Now $400
|Was $1500 Now $1200
For more information on BTIA’s business memberships kindly click here https://btia.org/membership/business-membership/
All payments can be made easily via direct online deposit to BTIA’s Atlantic Bank account #100-076-165. Please be sure to use your Membership ID #.
For more information kindly contact the BTIA office at 227-1144 or email us at membership@btia.org and/or accounts@btia.org.
The BTIA thanks you for your membership and look forward to your partnership in our efforts for 2021.