During these trying times, the BTIA wants to offer training opportunities to its members to improve their abilities to survive, adapt and overcome the negative economic impacts of the pandemic. The BTIA will be offering the following training webinar titled: “Building Resilience for your Business during COVID19”. We invite and encourage all our members to sign up for this training session, please submit registration form to email: membership@btia.org.

DATE: 2nd September

TIME: 9:00 am – 11 am

Key workshop areas will include:

Finance

Human Resources

Asset Management

Target Markets

Products & services

Format of Webinar:

2 hours Webinar

Part 1 Intro 1 hour

Part 2 main workshop 1 hour. Workshop session can be extended based on interaction with participants.

FREE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS