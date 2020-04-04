Dear Employers,

An Economic Oversight Team was established on March 16, 2020 to oversee the establishment and operationalization of an Unemployment Relief Program. This program offers financial assistance to meet the needs of workers who have been terminated or laid off as a consequence of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Multiple verification levels will be applied to the application process to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability of the Unemployment Relief Program.

In view of this, you are being asked to kindly asked to download the following Microsoft Excel spreadsheet (https://btia.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Laid-Off-Employees.xlsx), fill and submit as soon as possible to the email address employers@covid19.bz

Sincerely,

Economic Oversight Team

Government of Belize