The Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations in collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board is conducting an initial call of interest for Tourism Frontline Workers who wish to be considered for COVID-19 Vaccines as a part of the Government of Belize’s Vaccination Plan. The information provided is solely for the purposes of assessing the interest from the industry, and does not equate to an application or confirmation of eligibility to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine.

All information will be managed and stored in a confidential manner. For any further information feel free to contact info@tourism.gov.bz .

Please follow the link below.

Covid-19 Vaccines for the Tourism Sector- Call for Interest Form