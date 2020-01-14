BTIA Launches the Theme for Destination Belize 21st Edition

The Belize Tourism Industry Association hosted a mixer at the Colonial Garden of the Radisson Fort George Hotel on Wednesday, January 8 to celebrate the launch of the theme for the 21st edition of Destination Belize – Reef to Rain forest, people to people: Our Green Belize.

Destination Belize has, over the last two decades, evolved from a print publication with only 20,000 prints to a publication which today distributes 50,000 prints and is supported by a full online platform – e-magazine, social media, blog and website. Increased demand for the magazine has chartered the direction for Destination Belize as the content has always featured all that is Belize – North thru South, inland and coastline, historical and new. And although a greater audience is reached through its online medium, the demand for the print publication continues to grow.

“Our growth is miniscule when compared to other large scale destinations that are labeled as green destinations”, commented Mr. John M. Burgos, Executive Director of the BTIA. “But our efforts to conserve our natural resources and heritage are paramount. The 21st edition will showcase such efforts in a very attractive artistic way that will grasp the attention of its readers,” concluded Burgos.

The 21st edition of Destination Belize is scheduled to launch early October 2020. The theme will guide the direction of the articles and supporting images featured in the magazine, highlighting our traditions, conservation of our natural habitats, the least spoken about adventure places and most popular, the increase in green practices by tourism businesses, farm to table practices, and in-depth stories on the protection of our reef, rain forest, and people – all that defines Belize as a green destination. Of the 50,000 prints of the 21st edition, 90% will be distributed internationally to those who have an interest to sell, visit or recommend Belize as the next vacation destination. The print publication is supported by a full online platform that engages over 70,000 page viewers monthly in more than twelve countries via its social media pages and website, as well as an e-magazine in both English and Spanish.

The team supporting the BTIA with putting together the 21st edition of the magazine is Lebawit Lily Girma as Chief Editor, Jamil Loskot as Creative Director, Miguel Hernandez as Assistant Editor & Translator. Girma is an award-winning writer seen in CNN, Oprah, BBC and more and writes for guidebooks such as Moon Belize and Moon Dominican Republic. Loskot has almost 20 years’ experience in graphic design, photography and marketing concepts. Hernandez is a veteran journalist with over 33 years of experience as a communication specialist.

“The BTIA is sincerely humbled by the support received over the years for Destination Belize from the BTIA Board of Directors, the Belize Tourism Board, Oceana Belize, members of the Editorial Committee, the authors and photographers, the advertisers and by extension, all BTIA members,” shared Ms. Melanie Paz, BTIA President. “We look forward to your continued support for the 21st edition of the publication as we embark on our journey to produce another successful publication that positively features all of Belize and capturing the attention of its readers which in turn increases the number of overnight visitors to Belize,” concluded Paz.

For more information on the 21st edition of Destination Belize or where one can get a copy of the current edition, please contact the BTIA at 227-1144 or at destinationbelize@btia.org.