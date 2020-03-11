FREE Webinar- Digital Marketing Masterclass

The Communication Division of the Caribbean Tourism Organization is hosting a digital marketing masterclass for members during the month of March. The webinar will be held on Wednesday 25th March at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time and will be presented by Tim Stuart of the digital marketing company, Genero.

Do not miss this exciting opportunity to gain industry leading expert insight of digital marketing. Interested persons can click here to register and confirm your participation.

Kindly see below topics to be highlighted!