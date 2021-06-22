Do you know what #SICCS is?
#SICCS is a quality certification that guarantees the quality of tourist services in companies in Central America.
Find out more at: Inicio – Siccs (calidadcentroamerica.com)
Do you want to increase the competitiveness of your business?
Let #SICCS help you!
¿How does SICCS improve my company? – Siccs (calidadcentroamerica.com)
Does your business fall under one of these sectors?
- Tourist Operator Specialized in adventure activities.
- Tourist Accommodation.
- Tourist Operators.
- Restaurants
- Car Rentals & Tourism Transportation Providers.
If so, you are eligible for the #SICCS certificate!
Objective of SICCS, as an important tool for action on sustainable tourism consumption and production, is to:
- Promote continuous improvements in client management, environmental performance and corporate social responsibility through:
- the implementation by them of this management system,
- the systematic, objective and periodic evaluation of the functioning of the system,
- open dialogue with the public and other stakeholders,
- the active involvement of staff in organizations.
- Follow the link below to see how your business can acquire the SICCS Certificate:
- Certifications – Siccs (calidadcentroamerica.com)