Do you know what #SICCS is?

#SICCS is a quality certification that guarantees the quality of tourist services in companies in Central America.

Find out more at: Inicio – Siccs (calidadcentroamerica.com)

Do you want to increase the competitiveness of your business? 

Let #SICCS help you! 

¿How does SICCS improve my company? – Siccs (calidadcentroamerica.com)

Does your business fall under one of these sectors?

  1. Tourist Operator Specialized in adventure activities.
  2. Tourist Accommodation.
  3. Tourist Operators.
  4. Restaurants
  5. Car Rentals & Tourism Transportation Providers.

If so, you are eligible for the #SICCS certificate!

Objective of SICCS, as an important tool for action on sustainable tourism consumption and production, is to:

  • Promote continuous improvements in client management, environmental performance and corporate social responsibility through:
    • the implementation by them of this management system,
    • the systematic, objective and periodic evaluation of the functioning of the system,
    • open dialogue with the public and other stakeholders,
    • the active involvement of staff in organizations.