BTIA is the private sector umbrella of the tourism industry and is also a member of Fedecatur, which is the federation of the tourism associations of Central America.
Members of Belize’s public and private sector participated in meetings hosted by SICA and CATA addressing tourism issues and the recovery efforts necessary to restore this key economic sector to its former glory.
Posted by Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) on Thursday, February 18, 2021