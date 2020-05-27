A much-needed long weekend! We know that many Belizeans were able to travel out-district and enjoy the many attractions and services made available at discounted rates. We thank all our members that made these special packages available. We encourage you to keep these offers available as Belize remains COVID-19 FREE!

The BTIA Board of Directors will be proceeding with board meetings as previously scheduled using the Zoom online platform. This decision proved to be successful this week, the Board of Directors meeting was held successfully on Tuesday, 19th May at 9:00 a.m. The main topic of discussion was the impacts of the pandemic and a potential Recovery Plan for the tourism industry. We welcome special guests to share their views and recommendations, thank you to Cr. Craig Hayes, Valerie Woods and Denise Ockey for their insightful contributions and to the wider board for their inputs. We continue side-by-side to influence a balanced approach to deal with the impacts of the pandemic on the tourism industry and the overall economy of Belize.

Please take note of the following:

✓ You can access the BTIA segment on Open Your Eyes morning show held on Thursday, 21st May at 7:30 a.m., it features BTIA’s 2nd Vice-President Mr. Stewart Krohn and Executive Director, John M. Burgos. We discussed the BTIA’s position and recommendations towards the development of a Recovery Plan in response to the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism industry in Belize. Click here to view the segment ✓ As part of the Recovery Plan, the BTIA recommends for the Government of Belize to consider the following: A.) to secure Financing opportunities to small and medium businesses to survive and recover from the economic impacts over an 18-month period with low interest rates and affordable terms, B.) Labour laws of Belize must be amended to include the impacts of the pandemic, they need to be more flexible and beneficial to both employees and employers, and C.) the development of a Recovery Plan specifically for the tourism sector, if the international borders will open (or remain closed) in July, Belize needs to have this plan ready for implementation. We cannot be reactive; we need to be proactive.

I will be sharing a weekly report to all members and tourism stakeholders. Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: (501) 621-4999 or via email: execdirector@btia.org.

Yours in Sustainable Tourism,

John M. Burgos

Executive Director