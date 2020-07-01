The official announcement from the Prime Minister as approved by the National Oversight Committee (NOC) to reopen the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) on the 15th of August leaves industry stakeholders from the public and private sector with less than fifty days to make all necessary preparations to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has presented the Belize Enhanced Hotel and Restaurant Guidelines (Click HERE), we encourage all our members to be engaged and informed of these guidelines. The BTB will initiate the process that will allow hotels to be a part of the “Tourism Gold Standard” Recognition program and to obtain certification. More details will be made available in early July as indicated by the BTB.

The BTIA is finalizing the plans for a Tourism Forum that will be hosted in July. The main objective of the forum will be to prepare and chart a unified front towards the recovery of the tourism industry. All the necessary details will be provided soon and all members will be encouraged to attend.

Please take note of the following:

1.Belize Network of NGOs National Recovery Strategy 2020 The BTIA contributed to the development of the BNN National Recovery Strategy 2020 that will be shared with the National Oversight Committee (NOC) for its implementation. The National Recovery Strategy focuses on tourism, education, health system, agriculture and food security, and a national crisis planning and response. You can review the document by clicking HERE. 2. Belize Re-imagining Travel in The New Norm

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) and the BTB has completed the Guidelines for the re-opening of the tourism sector post-COVID19. Belize, like many other tourism destinations, aims to promote the strengthening and re-adjustment of the entire tourism ecosystem under the common theme of Belize being a Safe and Responsible Destination and these guidelines reflect that common theme. Please review document HERE. 3. BTIA on Open Your Eyes

Second vice-president Stewart Krohn and Executive Director John M. Burgos appeared on OYE on the first segment on the 26th of June to speak on the re-opening of the PGIA on 15th August and how the industry is preparing to meet the new requirements. You can view the entire segment: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=702943730494134

I will be sharing a weekly report to all members and tourism stakeholders. Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: (501) 621-4999 or via email: execdirector@btia.org.

Yours in Sustainable Tourism,

John M. Burgos

Executive Director