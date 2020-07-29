On Friday, 24th July 2020, the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) held the “Belize Tourism Industry Forum: Charting a Way Forward,” featuring a distinguished panel of industry stakeholders and public sector representatives to speak on topics of tourism importance.

The key topics ranged from health and safety protocols, marketing post-COVID-19, financing opportunities, and what the future holds for the tourism industry in Belize.

We express our sincere gratitude to the panelists and moderators for providing their time, knowledge and expertise. The key objective was to share information, professional views and recommendations on the various topics to enlighten tourism stakeholders about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to embrace change and adapt towards recovery.

The entire forum remains available on the BTIA’s Facebook page (@btiaBelize click here https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3941071872586373) and we encourage you to review the positive exchange of information from each of the panel discussions. The BTIA will be preparing a brief report of the information that was shared and will be making that report available to all BTIA members and stakeholders. You can view the following power points presentations from various panelists:

Please take note of the following:

BTIA on Love FM

Feel free to contact the Executive Director for additional information via WhatsApp: (501) 621-4999 or via email: execdirector@btia.org.