As the end of the State of Emergency on the 30th of June gets closer, our determination to adapt, survive and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic must remain unwavering.

BTIA’s Executive Committee and Secretariat continue to work behind the scenes supporting the necessary preparations towards recovering our tourism industry. The reopening of the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) and subsequently our land borders is inevitable. We must ensure that we are ready to put in place all the necessary protocols and guidelines so that we are fully prepared to prevent the spread of the virus.

The BTIA remains vigilant with the current issues impacting the sustainability of our natural resources which may cause a negative impact on the tourism industry. The BTIA as a leading member of the Coalition to Save Our Natural Heritage is closely following various large-scale proposed developments, namely, the building of three new cruise tourism ports.

We want to encourage all members to view the recorded consultation sessions that were recently conducted by the Department of the Environment as follows:

1. Port of Magical Belize http://doe.gov.bz/public-notice-for-port-of-magical-belize/ Port of Magical Belize Cruise Terminal – Virtual Public Consultation was held on Friday June 19, 2020, at 3 pm. You can view the recorded session on the Government of Belize Press Office and/or the Department of the Environment Facebook Page. 2. Philip Goldson Highway http://doe.gov.bz/public-notice-for-philip-goldson-highway-mile-24-5-9/

Philip Goldson Highway Project – Virtual Public Consultation was held on Thursday June 18, 2020, at 3 pm. You can view the recorded session on the Government of Belize Press Office and/or the Department of the Environment Facebook Page. 3. Corozal Sarteneja Road http://doe.gov.bz/public-notice-for-sarteneja-road-project/

Corozal Sarteneja Road Project – Virtual Public Consultation was held Monday June 22, 2020, at 3 pm. You can view the recorded session on the Government of Belize Press Office and/or the Department of the Environment Facebook Page.

I will be sharing a weekly report to all members and tourism stakeholders. Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: (501) 621-4999 or via email: execdirector@btia.org.

Yours in Sustainable Tourism,

John M. Burgos

Executive Director