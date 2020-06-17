✓ Meeting with DFC: The Executive Committee continues to advocate for the creation of a special financing program for the tourism sector with low interest rates, and special terms and conditions. The BTIA and the DFC held a very productive meeting on Thursday, 11th June to discuss the possibilities to secure the funding and to make this special financing window available to tourism businesses directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. DFC has identified some funds and will discuss with the Minister of Finance to determine what can be offered in the short term. We will keep you informed as we continue with this initiative. ✓ Meeting with COVID-19 Planning Committee: The Planning Committee under the leadership of the CEO of the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr. Yashin Dujon, continues the work to develop the necessary plans in preparation for the reopening of the PGIA and the tourism industry. We were informed that all these plans, guidelines and protocols should be completed and approved by the 30th June 2020. We continue to work closely with all the members of the Planning Committee. ✓ Appearance on OYE: 2nd Vice-President Stewart Krohn and Executive Director John M. Burgos appeared on Open our Eyes on Thursday, 11th The segment focused on the results of the “Reopening of the PGIA Survey” which polled BTIA members. ✓ Appearance on Love FM Morning Show: 2nd Vice-President Stewart Krohn and Executive Director John M. Burgos also appeared on the Love FM Morning Show on Friday, 12th We provided additional insights into the results of the “Reopening of the PGIA Survey” and other industry matters.