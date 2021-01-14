Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it will require a negative COVID-19 test from all passengers arriving in the United States, as of January 26th, 2021. This will have severe impacts on Belize’s tourism sector.

In response to this new requirement, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), after consultation with the Belize Ministry of Health and Wellness hereby confirms that testing will be expanded and made available to all passengers departing Belize for the U.S.

Further details including cost and testing locations across the country are being determined. All individuals who plan to visit Belize can therefore proceed with their travel plans.

The Belize Tourism Board recognizes that US travelers account for approximately 70% of visitors to Belize. We will continue to be guided by health protocols to welcome all visitors and ensure a safe experience from arrival to departure.

President Stewart Krohn of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) spoke on the matter below.