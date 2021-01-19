As you know, our President Stewart Krohn has been appearing on numerous media outlets addressing the impacts of Covid-19 within the Tourism Industry in Belize. He made his most recent appearance this morning on the Business Perspective Section of Love FM’s Morning Show where he addressed numerous areas including:
- The Recovery Outlook of the Industry (Min. 4)
- The New CDC Regulations ( Min. 8)
- The Industry Protocols (Min. 10)
- The Declaration of the Most Recent Holiday, The George Price Holiday (Min. 14)
- No Sail Orders and the Rebounding of the Cruise Industry: (Min. 23)
- Local Tourism (Min. 30)
- Belizean Rates (Min. 40)
To see his full appearance kindly view the video below.