After successfully completing the first in it’s series of webinars, the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), in partnership with the Belize Institute of Management (BIM), now moves on to their second webinar entitled ” Essential Job Skills through Covid-19 and Beyond.” This webinar is a 1 hour session and will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

The remaining upcoming webinars are as follows:

Leadership Competencies to Survive a Disaster March 16, 2021

9:00 am – 10:00 am Building Resilience Through a Crisis March 23, 2021

9:00 am – 10:00 am

All webinars are being offered free to all paid up members. Non members who wish to attend can either renew their membership or deposit $100 to access the remaining 3 webinars.

For online registration kindly follow any of the links below.