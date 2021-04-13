Do you offer a unique or high-quality service? Are you interested in exporting to regional or international markets?

Services Go Global is an export acceleration training programme for service providers. A four-stage ‘Roadmap’ takes participants through the twelve modules of export preparation.

This competency-based course will help participants to build their export plan, improve competitiveness and achieve success in the international marketplace.

Service providers from Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, are invited to register and participate.

Dates for Service Go Global 2021 will be held accordingly as seen below in the flyer. Kindly note that Central Standard Time Zone (GMT-6), is 12:00 – 4:00 pm Belize time.

Cost – $50 US ($100 BZ)

To Register kindly click any of the links below.