The Belize Tourism Forum: Charting a Way Forward was well received by members of the association and tourism stakeholders from across the nation. To conclude the process of facilitating insightful information, we take this opportunity to share the synopsis of the forum with additional details for each of the panel discussions. Click here to access synopsis. We have also included a copy of the power point presentations made available by various panelists. See below:

PANEL 2: MARKETING IN A POST-COVID WORLD Misty Michaels – BTB rep ( Misty Michaels – BTB rep ( Click Here



PANEL 3: FINANCING THE INCOME GAP Natalie Goff – DFC ( Natalie Goff – DFC ( Click Here

Monique Usher – BELTRAIDE ( Monique Usher – BELTRAIDE ( Click Here Rudy Gonzalez – Atlantic Bank ( Click Here



PANEL 4: NO TOURISM WITHOUT TOURISTS: WHEN, WHERE AND HOW WILL THEY COME? Nick Scavone – private sector rep ( Nick Scavone – private sector rep ( Click Here Anthony Hunt – Airline Development Committee ( Click Here

PANEL 5: A NEW TOURISM VISION FOR BELIZE Karen Bevans – BTB Director ( Karen Bevans – BTB Director ( Click Here



We thank all our members, panelists, moderators and event sponsors (Protected Areas Conservation Trust and Development Finance Corporation) for their support. The BTIA remains committed to continue working for our members towards the survival and recovery of our tourism industry.

DFC provides special financing program to tourism stakeholders in response to BTIA’s request

The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) made the official announcement on Thursday, 30th July regarding the special financing program that will be made available to the tourism sector. The Belize Tourism Industry Association and 2nd Vice-President Stewart Krohn were recognized as the key lobbyist for the program.

In early June the BTIA conducted an Economic Impact Assessment Survey and the findings were discussed with the Senior Management of DFC which led to the development of this special program. This financing program is focused on the recovery of Belize’s tourism sector through the provision of working capital credits to facilitate continued operations and preparation for reopening of businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.

For additional details, you can click here https://www.dfcbelize.org/dfc-recovery-loans-for-the-tourism-sector/. We recommend that you visit a DFC office near you to schedule a meeting and to learn about the special terms and conditions of the financing program.

Covid-19 Unemployment Relief and Micro Small and Medium Program (MSME) Phase 2

The Government of Belize through it various departments has approved the launch of the Phase Two Unemployment Relief and MSME program. You can read the official press release here: (Press Release) To apply and for more information about the program, please visit this official page: https://www.covid19.bz/belizemsp/ .

BTIA on Open Your Eyes – Thursday, 6th August

John M. Burgos, Executive Director appeared on Open Your Eyes morning show to discuss the outcomes of the BTIA’s “Belize Tourism Industry Forum: Charting a Way Forward,” and the current official announcements from the Prime Minister. You can view the entire segment here: https://youtu.be/pkZx3SVqalE



Feel free to contact the Executive Director for additional information via WhatsApp: (501) 621-4999 or via email: execdirector@btia.org.

