The collaborative effort between the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) and the Belize Institute of Management (BIM) in promoting business and management skills throughout the pandemic, successfully completed its second session in its Webinar series Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The Session, entitled” Essential Job Skills through Covid-19 and Beyond,” focused on the Key, Core and Critical competencies needed to survive a disaster, in this case, Covid-19.

The BTIA, in partnership with BIM, will now move on to its third webinar entitled, “Leadership Competencies to Survive a Disaster.” This webinar is a 1-hour session, and will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

The final webinar to close this series is entitled “Building Resilience Through a Crisis.” This session will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 9:00 am – 10:00 am.

Both webinars are being offered free to all paid up members. Non-members who wish to attend can either renew their membership or deposit $50 to access the remaining two webinars listed above.

To become a part of these sessions kindly register online on any of the links listed below.