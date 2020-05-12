News and Updates from BTIA’s Executive Director, John M. Burgos

COVID-19 FREE BELIZE!! Is becoming a closer reality for all Belizeans to claim. However, we must remain cautious and implement the necessary measures to prevent a new wave of the CORONA VIRUS. As we continue to prepare for the “NEW Normal” for the tourism industry, as Executive Director I continue to represents the best interest of our members and of the tourism industry.

The Executive Committee and Secretariat remain committed to the works of the association and to properly represent all members. The BTIA has been very active behind the scenes with all the relevant authorities—from the Oversight Committee Co-Chaired by the PM and LOO to the COVID-19 Planning Committee under the leadership of CEO Yashin Dujon, Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, to analyze and plan for the recovery of the tourism industry.

Please take note of the following:

✓ BTIA’s Executive Director appeared on the UNCOVERING COVID show hosted by William Neal on Channel 5 on May 8th at 8:00 p.m. along with Senator Mark Lizarraga and Attorney-at-Law Mrs. Magali Marin-Young to discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the path to recovery. to view segment click here.

✓ BTIA will be sending weekly bulletins on Friday’s to share updates and important info.

✓ BTIA will be creating WhatsApp Chat Groups to establish better communication with Board Members, Destination Chapters and all members.

✓ The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the BTB are currently drafting guidelines for hotels, resorts, restaurants, tour operators, and other businesses within the value chain to recommend to the Department of Health Services to sanction prior to opening.

I will be sharing a weekly report to all members and tourism stakeholders. Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp (501) 621-4999 or via email execdirector@btia.org.

Yours in Sustainable Tourism,

John M. Burgos