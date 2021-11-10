TERMS OF REFERENCE – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Overall Job Objective:

To supervise, in accordance with directives of the Board´s Executive Committee, the work of the BTIA National Secretariat by coordinating and implementing policies and procedures related to: Governance, Administration, Revenue Generation, Membership Outreach and Development, Communication and Marketing, Training and Advocacy. Given the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, the Executive Director will initially focus on overseeing the implementation of BTIA’s “Reimagining Tourism” project, as well as Revenue Generation, and Membership Outreach and Development for the BTIA.

Applications must be sent to the BTIA Secretariat no later than November 22, 2021. The successful applicant will be expected to commence working on January 3, 2022.

Initial employment will be for a period of 1 year including a probationary period to be determined.

Applications must include a letter of application, a recent CV, and the names and contact information for two references, and be addressed to: info@btia.org.

Click on this link to download: BTIA Executive Director-Terms of Reference

Executive Director, BTIA

Roles and Responsibilities:

Project Management:

Effective management of BTIA’s “Reimagining Tourism” project with deliverables as set out in the project document. (Project information will be provided to applicants shortlisted for the interview.)

Budget and finance:

Explore and secure revenue generating opportunities for BTIA;

Ensure that adequate funds are available to permit the organization to carry out its work;

Be responsible for developing and maintaining sound financial practices,

Coordinate with the Accounts Officer for the timely maintenance of BTIA´s accounts;

Work with staff and the Board in preparing annual operations budgets, and ensure that the organization operates within budget guidelines;

In coordination with the President, conduct official correspondences of the organization and legally execute.

Membership and Sponsors:

Increase BTIA’s membership base and membership benefits;

Identify, attract and retain sponsors and partners.

Program Development and Administration:

Coordinate the implementation BTIA´s Strategic Plan and Actions;

Ensure that the Organization maintains a long-term strategy which achieves its mission, and towards which it makes consistent and timely progress;

Develop programs/projects proposals, organizational and financial plans consistent with the strategies approved by the Board of Directors;

Provide leadership in the implementation of plans and polices authorized by the Board;

Ensure that official records and documents are properly maintained;

Coordinate external Committees and facilitate communication between committees and Executive Committee and Board;

Coordinate all projects undertaken by BTIA.

Communications and Marketing:

Improve the Brand Awareness and recognition of BTIA;

Publicize the activities of the Organization, its programs and goals;

Ensure the Association´s marketing needs are being met.

Advocacy:

Develop and maintain an advocacy program and advocate on identified priority issues, consistent with the Board´s position, given the input of the membership;

Establish sound working relationships and cooperative arrangements with other NGOs, CBOs and government and with tourism stakeholder organizations.

Staff Relations:

Be responsible for the recruitment and employment of all personnel, both paid and volunteers;

Ensure that job descriptions are developed, that regular performance evaluations are held, and that sound human resource practice are in place;

Maintain a climate that attracts, keeps and motivates a diverse staff of top quality people.

Key Competencies

Key personal competencies include:

Strong leadership skills, Communication, Flexibility, Strategic Thinking and Planning, and Results Oriented.

Key technical competencies include:

Basic understanding of accounting, labor law and marketing.

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree.

Experience: